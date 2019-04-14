Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Sun, 14 April 2019 at 12:00 pm

These Celebrities Are 'Game of Thrones' Superfans!

Next Slide »

These Celebrities Are 'Game of Thrones' Superfans!

Game of Thrones is kicking off tonight on HBO and you may not know that there are a ton of very famous superfans of the show out there.

We’ve compiled a list of every famous face that has spoken out about their love of the show in recent years.

If you don’t know, this is Game of Thrones‘ final season. The epic, eight season journey will begin its conclusion in just a few hours so be sure to tune in!

Click through the slideshow to see which celebrities are Game of Thrones superfans…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: HBO, Getty
Posted to: Game of Thrones, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg is expecting Trump to hurl homophobic insults at him - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello has a title for her next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian's ex left a flirty comment on her new Instagram post - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing Madame X on social media! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jaden Smith brought out a famous friend during his Coachella set - Just Jared Jr