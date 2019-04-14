These Celebrities Are 'Game of Thrones' Superfans!

Game of Thrones is kicking off tonight on HBO and you may not know that there are a ton of very famous superfans of the show out there.

We’ve compiled a list of every famous face that has spoken out about their love of the show in recent years.

If you don’t know, this is Game of Thrones‘ final season. The epic, eight season journey will begin its conclusion in just a few hours so be sure to tune in!

Click through the slideshow to see which celebrities are Game of Thrones superfans…