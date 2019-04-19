Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 11:33 pm

Chris Pine Shows Some Muscle While Hitting the Gym!

Chris Pine Shows Some Muscle While Hitting the Gym!

Chris Pine kicked off his weekend with a workout!

The 38-year-old actor was spotted meeting up with a friend for a gym session on Friday afternoon (April 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pine

Chris showed off his arm muscles in a white tank top paired with black pants and a baseball cap.

Earlier in the month, Chris was also spotted while heading out for a game of tennis with a pal.

Chris‘ next project is Wonder Woman 1984, due out next year.

Just Jared on Facebook
chris pine shows some muscle during workout 01
chris pine shows some muscle during workout 02
chris pine shows some muscle during workout 03
chris pine shows some muscle during workout 04
chris pine shows some muscle during workout 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chris Pine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr