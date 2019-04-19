Chris Pine Shows Some Muscle While Hitting the Gym!

Chris Pine kicked off his weekend with a workout!

The 38-year-old actor was spotted meeting up with a friend for a gym session on Friday afternoon (April 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pine

Chris showed off his arm muscles in a white tank top paired with black pants and a baseball cap.

Earlier in the month, Chris was also spotted while heading out for a game of tennis with a pal.

Chris‘ next project is Wonder Woman 1984, due out next year.