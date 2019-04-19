Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Katy Perry Ditches Pixie Cut, Debuts Long Blonde Locks!

Katy Perry Ditches Pixie Cut, Debuts Long Blonde Locks!

Katy Perry is totally switching up her look!

The 34-year-old entertainer and American Idol judge just debuted a new hairstyle and it looks amazing!

Katy took to her Instagram to reveal that she’s no longer rocking a cropped pixie cut but now has long, wavy blonde locks.

“Como te llamas, baby?” Katy captioned the selfie with her hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Katy also tagged Daddy Yankee in the photo, who she teamed up with to release “Con Calma Remix” earlier in the day.

Katy didn’t mention why she decided to change up her look, but we have a feeling it might have to do with the new song!
  • Derek117

    Wow! Totally different look. AND in a Good Way.

  • Mercyneal

    Is that a wig?