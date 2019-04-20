Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 8:58 pm

Michelle Branch Marries Patrick Carney in New Orleans!

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are married!

The 35-year-old “Breathe” singer and the 39-year-old Black Keys member tied the knot on Saturday afternoon (April 20) at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The musicians tied the knot in front of close family and friends, including their 7-month-old son Rhys and Michelle‘s 13-year-old daughter Owen.

Michelle and Patrick have been dating since February 2018 and he proposed on Michelle‘s 34th birthday back in July.

After the ceremony, one of the couple’s close friends took to Instagram to share a few photos including ones of Michelle‘s dress. Check it out here!

Congrats to the happy couple!
