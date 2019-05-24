Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List &amp; Photos Revealed!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List & Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 9:50 pm

Allison Williams Says 'The Perfection' Is So Different Than the Trailer

Allison Williams Says 'The Perfection' Is So Different Than the Trailer

Allison Williams and Logan Browning‘s new movie The Perfection is now streaming on Netflix and it’s one that you just have to see to believe.

The stars are opening up about how the film is actually different than what you’d expect from seeing the trailer.

“Whatever you think about the trailer, you’re wrong. It sounds mean, but it is true that Netflix did such a good job cutting something together that wasn’t a traditional linear story trailer. It’s just a vibe and a sense for what you might have in store for you,” Allison told People.

Logan added, “The trailer is great. It’s going to get you into it and then you get to just enjoy the experience.”

Allison then said, “I think when people realize when in the movie that part of the trailer happens, they’re going to be like, ‘What?!’”

Here is the film’s synopsis: When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.

Just Jared on Facebook
allison williams logan browning the perfection netflix stills 01
allison williams logan browning the perfection netflix stills 02
allison williams logan browning the perfection netflix stills 03
allison williams logan browning the perfection netflix stills 04
allison williams logan browning the perfection netflix stills 05
allison williams logan browning the perfection netflix stills 06
allison williams logan browning the perfection netflix stills 07
allison williams logan browning the perfection netflix stills 08
allison williams logan browning the perfection netflix stills 09
allison williams logan browning the perfection netflix stills 10.

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Allison Williams, Logan Browning, Netflix, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr