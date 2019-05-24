Allison Williams Says 'The Perfection' Is So Different Than the Trailer

Allison Williams and Logan Browning‘s new movie The Perfection is now streaming on Netflix and it’s one that you just have to see to believe.

The stars are opening up about how the film is actually different than what you’d expect from seeing the trailer.

“Whatever you think about the trailer, you’re wrong. It sounds mean, but it is true that Netflix did such a good job cutting something together that wasn’t a traditional linear story trailer. It’s just a vibe and a sense for what you might have in store for you,” Allison told People.

Logan added, “The trailer is great. It’s going to get you into it and then you get to just enjoy the experience.”

Allison then said, “I think when people realize when in the movie that part of the trailer happens, they’re going to be like, ‘What?!’”

Here is the film’s synopsis: When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.