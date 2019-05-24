Sam Smith Goes for a Hike with His Trainer

Sam Smith gets in a workout while going for a hike at Hampstead Heath on Friday (May 24) in London, England.

The 27-year-old singer and Oscar-winning songwriter was joined by a trainer for the fitness session. They were spotted doing some exercise drills in the middle of the woods.

Sam celebrated his 27th birthday on May 19, just a matter of days ago. We hope it was a great day!

