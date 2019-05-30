Top Stories
Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Says This Celebrity 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 2:14 pm

Katy Perry Gets Matching Tattoo With Fans - See the Pic!

Katy Perry Gets Matching Tattoo With Fans - See the Pic!

Katy Perry is sharing some permanent ink with her fans!

The 34-year-old Witness singer got inked during the YouTube Music & Katy Perry Fan Experience at YouTube Space LA on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

Katy, who is preparing to drop her new single “Never Really Over” on Friday (May 31), premiered both the track and video. She also participated in a Q&A with choreographer Kyle Hanagami – and got matching tattoos with fans!

The tattoo? One half of a broken heart on the outside of their hands: Katy‘s had the word “miss,” and the fans read “you.” The tattoos were done by Shamrock Social Club tattoo artists. Katy‘s was done by East Ya.

“.@katyperry thank u for being the most adorable&lovely person of the world.I love you so much, is a honor to have my first tattoo ever with you. MATCHING TATTOOS FOR LIFE,&our connection is #NeverReallyOver,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“it was the best and you weren’t even a mess! Love you and love spending that quality time with you 🧡 our connection is #NeverReallyOver,” Katy wrote back.
Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry tattoo may 2019 01
katy perry tattoo may 2019 02

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Katy Perry, Tattoo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • William H. Macy celebrates daughter's high school graduation amid wife Felicity Huffman's college bribery scandal - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne's ex is selling her stuff on eBay - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump finally has an ally on RHOBH - TooFab
  • The Driver Era open up about their new music - Just Jared Jr