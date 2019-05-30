Katy Perry Gets Matching Tattoo With Fans - See the Pic!

Katy Perry is sharing some permanent ink with her fans!

The 34-year-old Witness singer got inked during the YouTube Music & Katy Perry Fan Experience at YouTube Space LA on Wednesday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

Katy, who is preparing to drop her new single “Never Really Over” on Friday (May 31), premiered both the track and video. She also participated in a Q&A with choreographer Kyle Hanagami – and got matching tattoos with fans!

The tattoo? One half of a broken heart on the outside of their hands: Katy‘s had the word “miss,” and the fans read “you.” The tattoos were done by Shamrock Social Club tattoo artists. Katy‘s was done by East Ya.

“.@katyperry thank u for being the most adorable&lovely person of the world.I love you so much, is a honor to have my first tattoo ever with you. MATCHING TATTOOS FOR LIFE,&our connection is #NeverReallyOver,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“it was the best and you weren’t even a mess! Love you and love spending that quality time with you 🧡 our connection is #NeverReallyOver,” Katy wrote back.