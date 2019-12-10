Top Stories
Megan Fox &amp; Brian Austin Green Walk First Red Carpet Together in Five Years!

Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Almost Being Trampled By Fans

Chris Cornell's Widow Is Suing His Band Soundgarden

Tue, 10 December 2019 at 1:39 am

Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Had His Wedding at 7 AM

Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Had His Wedding at 7 AM

Dwayne Johnson tied the knot in a stunning ceremony earlier this year and it all went down before 10 AM!

The year-old actor explained why he and his wife Lauren decided to hold the ceremony in the early hours of the morning.

“I had to work out! I had that 8 o’clock workout…no, no, no! I’m only kidding!” Dwayne said on The Ellen Show.

He continued, “We wanted to have an early morning wedding that way we said the vows, get it over with and then by 10, 11 o’clock, we’re hanging, having brunch with the family and we had it done.”

“Plus in Hawaii it’s a beautiful time, with us and my ancestors watching over us. It was truly a magical wedding,” Dwayne concluded.

READ MORE: See all the photos from Dwayne and Lauren‘s wedding!

Hear all that Dwayne had to say below…

Click inside to watch the rest of Dwayne Johnson’s interview…
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson

