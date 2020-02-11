Sam Smith Has a New Single Coming This Week - 'To Die For'

Sam Smith has new music coming out this week!

The 27-year-old singer will be releasing their new single “To Die For” on Friday (February 14).

“Releasing this song is going to be a wild one – I feel like it’s from one of the deepest parts of me,” Sam said in a statement. “I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in L.A. during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak. This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx.”

The song opens with a sample from the 2001 movie Donnie Darko. Can you believe it has been almost 20 years since that movie was released?!

Sam most recently dropped the song “How Do You Sleep” last summer and they are prepping for the release of a new album.