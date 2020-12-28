Liam Payne Reacts to Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Cover, Reveals They Didn't Speak 'For a Long Time' After One Direction

Liam Payne was asked about Harry Styles‘ Vogue cover, where he wore a Gucci dress.

“I mean what did you make of it when you saw him on the cover of Vogue?” he was asked while making an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

“Oh I thought it was great,” Liam said. “I think he’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes. And you know I just think that people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff.”

“There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the right clothes in someone else’s mind,” he continued.

Liam also revealed he didn’t speak to Harry for a bit after One Direction went their separate ways.

“After the band we didn’t speak for a long time actually and then I remember seeing him, it was actually at a Jingle Bell Ball, backstage for the first time in a long time. He’s still the same guy he always was when we left each other in that dressing room as the band kind of stopped for a little bit,” he added.

If you missed it, Liam also recently name checked Zayn Malik – find out the reason why.