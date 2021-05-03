Britney Spears Calls the Documentaries About Her 'Hypocritical,' Sends Message to 'Paparazzi Guy'

Britney Spears is speaking out in greater detail than ever before in response to the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

The new documentary, presented by the New York Times, aired on FX and Hulu back in February 2021 and it ignited a renewed discussion about Britney‘s conservatorship.

Britney previously addressed the documentary back in March and said she “cried for two weeks” because of all the attention surrounding it. We also just learned last week that she will be speaking in court about her conservatorship for the first time.

Click inside to read what Britney said in her lengthy statement today…

In a new statement on Instagram, Britney addressed how the documentaries about her are “so hypocritical.” She also had a message for one of the guys interviewed in Framing Britney Spears!

“Geez!!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS 😳😳😳 !!!!” Britney said in her post.

She continued, “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered!!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing 🤔🤔🤔????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️!!!!”



Britney added, “I mean … isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE 🤧🤧🤧 ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN … on a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing 💃💃💃 !!!!”

You can watch the video that Britney shared below. Keep reading for the rest of her statement!

Britney continued by talking about her summer plans and even pitching herself for a cover story with Better Homes and Gardens. She said, “I have so many trips I’m looking forward to taking this summer and I can’t wait to dance in different studios 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ !!!! I’m hoping to get a miniature koi pond in my backyard as well 🐠🐠🐠 !!!! I know I’m weird but hey … it’s the little things you know … and I’m so grateful for my beautiful backyard !!!! @betterhomesandgardens should put me on their cover … I’m no @MarthaStewart that’s for sure … but I will tell you I have the finest garden here in LA 🌺🌺🌺🌸🌸🌸🌼🌼🌼 !!!!”

“I hope you’re all living your best lives and shit or as @parishilton would say SLIVING!!! … I know I am 💋💋💋!!!!” she added.

Britney concluded the post by calling out her former hairstylist, who previously talked about her in the press. And she also had a message for the “paparazzi guy” in the documentary, seemingly the one who took the photos of her with the umbrella.

“PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused 😂😂😂 !!! This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!” she said.

