Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar React to TLC's 'Counting On' Cancellation

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are speaking out after the cancellation of their show, Counting On.

TLC confirmed that the reality series had ended after 11 seasons last week.

Jim and Michelle released a statement on behalf of their family on Saturday (July 3) where they addressed news of the cancellation, per People.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” the pair said. “Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure!”

They continued, “Over the years, some of our most treasured moments have been those when we met children across the country who are alive today because of our testimony that children are a blessing—a special gift from God—and that the only real hope for individuals and families is a close relationship with Jesus Christ.”

They also acknowledged the “difficult and painful moments” they filmed over the years.

“Since we began filming so long ago, we’ve had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you—including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced,” Michelle and Jim Bob said. “We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years.”

“We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!” the statement concluded. “We are forever grateful for our film crew and so many others behind the scenes who have become like family to us over the years. The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what’s next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!”

TLC’s decision comes two months after the couple’s eldest son, Josh, was arrested on child pornography charges.

In a statement issued to People, the network said: “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Jim Bob and Michelle shared their own statement after news of Josh‘s arrest broke.