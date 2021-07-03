Top Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Her Son Damian Being Cut Out of Fortune by Late Father's Family

Phoebe Dynevor &amp; Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Flaunt Cute PDA at Wimbledon - See Over 40 Photos Here!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Did Something Really Cool on Friday!

Sat, 03 July 2021 at 6:59 pm

Megan Fox Gushes About Meeting Her 'Soulmate' Machine Gun Kelly for The First Time

Megan Fox Gushes About Meeting Her 'Soulmate' Machine Gun Kelly for The First Time

Megan Fox knew Machine Gun Kelly was The One from the moment they met!

In a new interview with The Washington Post, the 35-year-old actress gushed about meeting the 31-year-old musician on set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass last year.

Click inside to read more…

Megan recalled that before meeting, she knew MGK‘s name and that he “was a tall, blonde tattooed rapper,” but she didn’t expect to have such a “magical” connection with him.

“The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like… ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,’” Megan said.

Megan then added that she “wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God, you are my soulmate,’ instantly.”

MGK and Megan have been dating for a little over a year and the rapper recently celebrated the anniversary of one of their relationship milestones on social media, tweeting, “she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today.”

If you missed it, Megan addressed the possibility of doing a sequel for one of most iconic movies!
Just Jared on Facebook
megan fox gushes about soulmate machine gun kelly 01
megan fox gushes about soulmate machine gun kelly 02
megan fox gushes about soulmate machine gun kelly 03
megan fox gushes about soulmate machine gun kelly 04
megan fox gushes about soulmate machine gun kelly 05
megan fox gushes about soulmate machine gun kelly 06
megan fox gushes about soulmate machine gun kelly 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Adrien Brody & girlfriend Georgina Chapman have been spotted on a very rare outing - TMZ
  • Meet Olivia Rodrigo's new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY's Sonja Morgan dated this fellow Bravo star - TooFab
  • Katie Stevens says goodbye to The Bold Type - Just Jared Jr