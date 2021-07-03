Megan Fox Gushes About Meeting Her 'Soulmate' Machine Gun Kelly for The First Time

Megan Fox knew Machine Gun Kelly was The One from the moment they met!

In a new interview with The Washington Post, the 35-year-old actress gushed about meeting the 31-year-old musician on set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass last year.

Click inside to read more…

Megan recalled that before meeting, she knew MGK‘s name and that he “was a tall, blonde tattooed rapper,” but she didn’t expect to have such a “magical” connection with him.

“The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like… ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,’” Megan said.

Megan then added that she “wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God, you are my soulmate,’ instantly.”

MGK and Megan have been dating for a little over a year and the rapper recently celebrated the anniversary of one of their relationship milestones on social media, tweeting, “she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today.”

If you missed it, Megan addressed the possibility of doing a sequel for one of most iconic movies!