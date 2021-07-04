Julia Roberts Shares Rare Selfie with Husband Danny Moder On Their 19th Wedding Anniversary!

Julia Roberts is celebrating a very big day!

On Sunday (July 4), the 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to her Instagram to share a super rare selfie with hubby Danny Moder in honor of their 19th wedding anniversary.

“19 years ❤️🤍💙 Just getting started! #conwings😉” Julia wrote along with the selfie of she and 52-year-old cinematographer at the beach.

Julia and Danny met on set of her film The Mexican back in 2000. They married on July 4, 2002 at their ranch in New Mexico.

Together, they share three kids – 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 14-year-old son Henry.

Just recently, Danny shared a super rare video of Henry in honor of his 14th birthday.

