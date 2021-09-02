Top Stories
Beyonce Has a New Song Coming, Making Her Eligible for an Academy Award

Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' News Was Announced!

Ed Westwick Splits from Girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, Source Explains What Allegedly Happened

Thu, 02 September 2021 at 11:36 pm

Fran Drescher vs. Matthew Modine - Find Out Who Won SAG-AFTRA's Election

Fran Drescher and Matthew Modine have been running against each other to become the next president of SAG-AFTRA and the election results are in.

There was an interesting result to the election because it was a split-party decision. The winner of the presidential election’s running mate did not win.

Click inside to find out who won…

So, who won?

Deadline reports that Fran won her election and was elected president of SAG-AFTRA.

Fran‘s running mate Anthony Rapp, who was up for secretary-treasurer, lost his election. The winner was Modine‘s running mate Joely Fisher.

Last week, it was reported that Matthew was threatening to sue Fran over something that happened in the middle of their campaigns.

Congratulations to Fran for winning the SAG-AFTRA election!
