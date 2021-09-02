Fran Drescher vs. Matthew Modine - Find Out Who Won SAG-AFTRA's Election

Fran Drescher and Matthew Modine have been running against each other to become the next president of SAG-AFTRA and the election results are in.

There was an interesting result to the election because it was a split-party decision. The winner of the presidential election’s running mate did not win.

Deadline reports that Fran won her election and was elected president of SAG-AFTRA.

Fran‘s running mate Anthony Rapp, who was up for secretary-treasurer, lost his election. The winner was Modine‘s running mate Joely Fisher.

Last week, it was reported that Matthew was threatening to sue Fran over something that happened in the middle of their campaigns.

