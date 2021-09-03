Boxer Oscar De La Hoya Contracts Breakthrough COVID-19

Oscar de la Hoya is out of his upcoming match against Vitor Belfort after contracting breakthrough COVID-19.

The 48-year-old boxer revealed the news to his fans in a video which he recorded from a hospital bed.

“What are the chances of me getting COVID?” he first asked in the short clip sent to his fans. “I’ve been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my ass.”

The diagnosis of breakthrough coronavirus, which means Oscar was affected by the virus despite being fully vaccinated, also means that he will no longer compete in a comeback match against former UFC Champion Vitor Belfort that was scheduled for September 11 in Los Angeles.

“Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend,” he added in a separate message. “Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support.”

Oscar tweeted that he was “currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe.”

