Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 9:07 pm

'Dawson's Creek' Theme Song Has Returned To The Show On Netflix!

Big news for Dawson’s Creek fans – the theme song is officially back!

Performed by Paula Cole, “I Don’t Want To Wait” had been missing from the series since the DVD box set that was released in 2003.

Click inside to read what happened to get it back…

While Alanis Morissette’s “Hand in My Pocket” was used for the pilot episode, when the series premiered on Netflix, “Run Like Mad” by Jann Arden took over.

“Everyone keeps asking me, ‘Why won’t you let them have the song?’” Paula shared in a 2018 essay. “Of course I would consider it! I’m right here! Come talk to me, Sony. Let’s negotiate!”

She added, “I’m an independent artist open for business! But I won’t give my music for free and I don’t think any artist should give their music for free unless it’s helping out another independent artist ― and then you renegotiate once the project is successful. I think giving one’s art for free to giant corporations hurts artists and musicians and society across the board.”

In a tweet on Friday, Paula revealed that she re-recorded the entire song for the Netflix run.

“All artists should be compensated for their intellectual work. Thank you @SonyTV @netflix and most of all the fans who made this happen. That’s the power of patience & persistence. Grateful,” Paula wrote.
