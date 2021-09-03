'Dawson's Creek' Theme Song Has Returned To The Show On Netflix!

Big news for Dawson’s Creek fans – the theme song is officially back!

Performed by Paula Cole, “I Don’t Want To Wait” had been missing from the series since the DVD box set that was released in 2003.

While Alanis Morissette’s “Hand in My Pocket” was used for the pilot episode, when the series premiered on Netflix, “Run Like Mad” by Jann Arden took over.

“Everyone keeps asking me, ‘Why won’t you let them have the song?’” Paula shared in a 2018 essay. “Of course I would consider it! I’m right here! Come talk to me, Sony. Let’s negotiate!”

She added, “I’m an independent artist open for business! But I won’t give my music for free and I don’t think any artist should give their music for free unless it’s helping out another independent artist ― and then you renegotiate once the project is successful. I think giving one’s art for free to giant corporations hurts artists and musicians and society across the board.”

In a tweet on Friday, Paula revealed that she re-recorded the entire song for the Netflix run.

“All artists should be compensated for their intellectual work. Thank you @SonyTV @netflix and most of all the fans who made this happen. That’s the power of patience & persistence. Grateful,” Paula wrote.