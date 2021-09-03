Josh Brolin & Wife Kathryn Arrive in Venice Ahead of 'Dune' Premiere

Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn have landed in Venice!

The 53-year-old actor and his wife, 33, were seen making their way out of the airport and onto a water taxi after their flight into Italy on Wednesday afternoon (September 1).

As they did some sightseeing on the canal, Josh sported a navy buttoned-down shirt and brown jeans while Kathryn looked pretty in a white dress and sneakers.

While on the water taxi, Josh took to Instagram to share a cute selfie of he and Kathryn.

“Beauty and The Beast. ❤️❤️” Josh captioned the below post.

Josh and Kathryn are in town to attend the 2021 Venice Film Festival where his new movie Dune will have its world premiere on Friday, September 3.

Josh stars in the highly-anticipated new movie alongside Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac.

The film will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on October 22. Check out the trailer right here!