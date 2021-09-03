Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are splitting up.

The couple revealed that they are going their separate ways in a joint statement on Friday (September 3), via People.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they said in the statement.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further,” they went on to say

The couple began dating in 2016, and got engaged on her birthday in November of 2017. They then got married on June 30 in 2018, in a ceremony with friends and family near San Diego, Calif.

