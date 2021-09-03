Lady Gaga Drops 'Dawn of Chromatica' Album - Listen Now!

Lady Gaga has released her latest album!

The 35-year-old Grammy- and Oscar-winning entertainer released her brand new album titled Dawn of Chromatica.

Listen to the album inside!

The new album is a remix of Gaga‘s last album Chromatica, which she released back in May 2020.

Dawn of Chromatica “features new collaborations and remixes” from the original album tracklist, that was executive produced by BloodPop.

If you missed it, Gaga has another new album in the works with a longtime friend and collaborator, and they’ll be releasing it in just a few weeks!

You can download Lady Gaga‘s Dawn of Chromatica off of iTunes here and stream it below thanks to Spotify!