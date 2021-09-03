Naomi Osaka Smashed Her Racket & Was Booed By Crowd Before US Open Elimination

Naomi Osaka clutches her tennis racket in this shot from her match against Leylah Fernandez during the 2021 US Open on Friday (September 3) in New York City.

According to ESPN, the 23-year-old defending champ was booed during the game as they thought she was taking a bit too long in between sets on the sidelines.

ESPN also reports that Naomi “smacked her racket against Arthur Ashe Stadium’s court” and “chucked her equipment” which sent it bouncing to the net.

Naomi lost to 18-year-old Canadian player Leylah with 5-7, 6-7 (2), and 6-4.

You can see the moments that happened on court in the tweet below:

UPSET! Defending champion Naomi Osaka loses to 18-year old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 5-7, 7-6, 6-4. Wow. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/F5lHD7Ycfq — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) September 4, 2021

