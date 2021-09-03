Top Stories
Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya &amp; Timothee Chalamet Photos

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (&amp; Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 9:29 pm

Two Series Regular Stars Exit 'Law & Order: SVU' Ahead of Season 23

Two Series Regular Stars Exit 'Law & Order: SVU' Ahead of Season 23

It’s goodbye to Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes on Law & Order: SVU.

The two actors are leaving the long-running program just after being promoted to series regulars in season 22.

Deadline reports that Jamie and Demore‘s exits will be revealed during the two-hour Season 23 premiere.

In the season 23 premiere, which picks up just hours after the season 22 finale, viewers will see Catalina Machado (Zabryna Guevara) arrested for trafficking single mothers living in shelters in a complex housing-for-sex scheme.

She now wants to flip on her superiors in exchange for a deal with the Feds, and names a powerful congressman as the big fish.

Jamie played Kat Azar Tamin, the first LGBTQ officer on the show. Demore was Deputy Chief Christian Garland.

Law & Order: SVU season 23 will premiere on Thursday, September 23 on NBC.

Just recently, fans got trolled by these two Law & Order fan faves!
Just Jared on Facebook
law order svu cast exits 01
law order svu cast exits 02
law order svu cast exits 03
law order svu cast exits 04
law order svu cast exits 05

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Demore Barnes, Jamie Gray Hyder, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr