Two Series Regular Stars Exit 'Law & Order: SVU' Ahead of Season 23

It’s goodbye to Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes on Law & Order: SVU.

The two actors are leaving the long-running program just after being promoted to series regulars in season 22.

Deadline reports that Jamie and Demore‘s exits will be revealed during the two-hour Season 23 premiere.

In the season 23 premiere, which picks up just hours after the season 22 finale, viewers will see Catalina Machado (Zabryna Guevara) arrested for trafficking single mothers living in shelters in a complex housing-for-sex scheme.

She now wants to flip on her superiors in exchange for a deal with the Feds, and names a powerful congressman as the big fish.

Jamie played Kat Azar Tamin, the first LGBTQ officer on the show. Demore was Deputy Chief Christian Garland.

Law & Order: SVU season 23 will premiere on Thursday, September 23 on NBC.

Just recently, fans got trolled by these two Law & Order fan faves!