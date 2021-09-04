Top Stories
Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Angelina Jolie Says She Fought with Brad Pitt Over His Involvement with Harvey Weinstein, Years Before #MeToo

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Niall Horan Just Made His First Public Appearance with His Gorgeous Girlfriend!

Huge News for Mark Ronson &amp; Grace Gummer!

Huge News for Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer!

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Never Have I Ever's Lee Rodriguez Opens Up About Coming Out

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 11:49 am

Kaley Cuoco Officially Files for Divorce from Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco Officially Files for Divorce from Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco has filed for divorce from Karl Cook.

People reports that the 35-year-old actress filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday (September 3), the same day she and Karl announced their split.

Click inside to find out more…

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they said in a joint statement.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” they added.

The pair started dating in 2016 after bonding over their mutual love of horses and got engaged on her birthday in November of 2017. They then tied the knot on June 30, 2018 at a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, Calif.

Click here to see all the stars who have also split in 2021.

Just Jared on Facebook
kaley cuoco officially files for divorce from karl cook 01
kaley cuoco officially files for divorce from karl cook 02
kaley cuoco officially files for divorce from karl cook 03
kaley cuoco officially files for divorce from karl cook 04
kaley cuoco officially files for divorce from karl cook 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr