Kaley Cuoco Officially Files for Divorce from Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco has filed for divorce from Karl Cook.

People reports that the 35-year-old actress filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday (September 3), the same day she and Karl announced their split.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they said in a joint statement.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” they added.

The pair started dating in 2016 after bonding over their mutual love of horses and got engaged on her birthday in November of 2017. They then tied the knot on June 30, 2018 at a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, Calif.



