'Girls Planet 999' Week 5 - Top 9 Revealed!

Girls Planet 999 is one of the hottest shows in South Korea – and all over the world – at the moment!

The girl group competition survival series, which airs new episodes weekly on Mnet, will debut a new 9-member girl group consisting of members from China, Japan, and South Korea.

99 contestants kicked off the competition, evenly split between the three territories as the K-Group, the C-Group and the J-Group. The girls are put into groups of 3, called “cells.” An entire cell of girls can be eliminated all at once.

Viewers from around the world, referred to as Planet Guardians, can vote for their favorite cells and individual members by using the UNIVERSE app.

Each week, a “Planet Top 9″ is announced, revealing the highest ranking individual contestants. Those who are part of the Planet Top 9 can change their cells. At the end, the top 9 most-voted contestants will debut as a girl group.

As of Friday (September 3), a whopping 45 contestants were eliminated in the show’s first elimination round. Following the cuts, a new Planet Top 9 were announced.

Click inside to see who is currently ranked Top 9…

Highest ranking cell

Choi Yujin – Cai Bing – May

Highest ranking individuals

1. Kawaguchi Yurina

2. Shen Xiaoting

3. Ezaki Hikaru

4. Choi Yujin

5. Sakamoto Mashiro

6. Su Ruiqi

7. Cai Bing

8. Kang Yeseo

9. Kim Chaehyun