Hugh Jackman Reveals His Dad Christopher Has Died

Hugh Jackman has shared the sad news that his father, Christopher Jackman, has passed away.

The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the somber news with his fans.

“In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away,” Hugh wrote. “And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love.”

He continued, “My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God.”

Last year on Father’s Day, Hugh had shared a sage piece of advice his father gave to him.

“My Father taught me to always keep my promises … Even if it turns out that there’s a better option or something that will benefit me more. Be true to your word,” he captioned the photo.

Sending our thoughts to Hugh and his family during this difficult time.

Just recently, Hugh underwent a biopsy on his nose for possible skin cancer. Here’s the latest…