Aaron Rodgers Says He's in the 'Crosshairs of the Woke Mob' After Positive COVID Test

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien & Sadie Sink!

Fri, 05 November 2021 at 11:04 pm

Anthony Hopkins Almost Retired From Acting Before Being Cast in 'Thor'

Anthony Hopkins Almost Retired From Acting Before Being Cast in 'Thor'

Anthony Hopkins is opening up about how he almost retired from acting 10 years ago.

The 83-year-old Oscar winner shared a story in Marvel Studios’ new book, “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”, which is described as a fully authorized, all-access history of Marvel Studios’ creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the book, Anthony revealed that he was very close to retired from on-screen work, but that was before Thor director Kenneth Branagh came calling.

Click inside to see what he shared…

According to the report, via ComicBook.com, when he signed on for the role, Anthony was still thinking about retiring.

But it was Kenneth who inspired him to keep going.

“Ken Branaugh gave me back the chops to work,” he shared. “I was gonna give it up, really. But, you see, he won’t let you do that. Working with Ken was quite an injection of new energy into my life. He seems to have that same infectious quality on everybody in the crew. His enthusiasm, his attitude, is so positive, that he brings out the best in everybody.”

Thor was released in 2011, and Anthony appeared as Odin in the movie, as well as the sequels, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

Anthony isn’t the only older star who opened up about retirement recently. Here’s who else did…
Photos: Getty
Getty Images