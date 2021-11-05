Brazilian Singer Marilia Mendonça Dies at 26 In Plane Crash While Heading To Her Concert

Marilia Mendonça has sadly died, along with four others, en route to her concert, on Friday (November 5) in Brazil.

The singer, who was just 26, was heading to her own concert to the state of Minas Gerais to perform this weekend when it crashed in Piedade de Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce.

People reports that Marilia, as well as the pilot, co-pilot, and producer, Henrique Ribeiro, and her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, all died in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, and the government is leading an investigation.

Just hours before, Marilia had shared a video from the plane, boasting about the region’s food.

In a statement on Marilia‘s Instagram, her team confirmed their deaths.