Little Mix Reference Their Hits in New Song 'Between Us' - Listen & Read the Lyrics

Little Mix are looking back!

The girl group dropped their new song “Between Us” on Friday (November 5), ahead of the release of their greatest hits album of the same name on November 12.

The album is a celebration of their many smash hits over the past decade, including “Wings,” “Black Magic,” “Shout Out to My Ex” and “Sweet Melody.” The collection includes five new songs that they worked on over the past few months.

The emotional ballad was written by the group with MNEK, Tre Jean-Marie and Janee ‘Jin Jin’ Bennett.

“‘Between Us’ is basically the song that we’re never going to be able to get through live! We’re going to be in floods of tears in front of everyone. It’s just such a cute stunning song, I love it so much,” says Perrie.

“I love how we reference Little Mix songs in the lyrics. We feel each other’s emotions 24/7, we’ve gone through everything together. It’s about ten years of friendship and sisterhood and our amazing relationship with our fans,” adds Leigh-Anne.

“It’s one of those songs that anyone can listen to and think of someone that they truly love. It’s nice that we’re gonna have this song forever,” Jade said.

Listen and read the lyrics…