Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers Couple Up for LACMA Gala 2021

It looks like Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are officially confirming they’re dating!

The 25-year-old Normal People actor and the 27-year-old singer cozied up on the red carpet while arriving at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

For the event, Phoebe looked cool in a red plaid skirt paired with a cream-colored, lace blouse while Paul sported a black tux.

Paul and Phoebe first sparked dating rumors in early 2020 when they shared some very flirty exchanges on social media.

Then in July 2020, Phoebe traveled to Ireland to hang out with Paul.

FYI: Phoebe is wearing a Gucci outfit.

