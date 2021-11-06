Top Stories
Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Sat, 06 November 2021 at 11:55 pm

Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers Couple Up for LACMA Gala 2021

Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers Couple Up for LACMA Gala 2021

It looks like Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are officially confirming they’re dating!

The 25-year-old Normal People actor and the 27-year-old singer cozied up on the red carpet while arriving at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 6) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

For the event, Phoebe looked cool in a red plaid skirt paired with a cream-colored, lace blouse while Paul sported a black tux.

Paul and Phoebe first sparked dating rumors in early 2020 when they shared some very flirty exchanges on social media.

Then in July 2020, Phoebe traveled to Ireland to hang out with Paul.

FYI: Phoebe is wearing a Gucci outfit.

Click through the gallery for 10+ photos of Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 01
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 02
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 03
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 04
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 05
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 06
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 07
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 08
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 09
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 10
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 11
paul mescal phoebe bridgers couple up at lacma gala 12

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images