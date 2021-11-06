Surprising Details About 'Red Notice' Box Office Numbers Revealed

The upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice will start streaming on November 12, but you can already check out the film in a theater near you.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds‘ new movie is playing in theaters ahead of its streaming debut, but the box office numbers aren’t looking too great.

Netflix will not be reporting any official numbers for the movie’s box office run, but sources have revealed how the film is faring in theaters.

Deadline reports that Red Notice will gross “well under $1 million” during its opening weekend. It’s currently playing in 750 theaters in the U.S.

In comparison, Eternals is expected to gross $70 million this weekend.

Deadline’s sources believe that the movie is only in theaters to make it eligible for below-the-line creative awards at the Oscars. Most Netflix movies get three-week runs while this one is only getting a one-week run.

The sources also noted that Red Notice has a maximum gross potential of $3 million if it sold every available seat this weekend, due to the amount of showings. The recent Netflix movie Army of the Dead had a maximum potential of $8.5 million for its opening weekend.

