Top Stories
Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

Shailene Woodley Calls Out the Media for Making a Story Out of Nothing Amid Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Drama

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert in 'Mass-Casualty Incident'

New Details About Kim Kardashian &amp; Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

New Details About Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's 'Affectionate' Date Night Revealed

The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Schedule, Includes Major Changes!

The CW Reveals Midseason Premiere Schedule, Includes Major Changes!

Sat, 06 November 2021 at 11:03 am

'This Is Us' Star Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals She Co-Wrote an Episode for the Show's Final Season

'This Is Us' Star Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals She Co-Wrote an Episode for the Show's Final Season

Susan Kelechi Watson is celebrating an exciting accomplishment!

On Thursday (November 4), the 39-year-old took to Instagram to revealed that she had co-written an episode for the upcoming season of This Is Us and shared a photo of the script she worked on with Eboni Freeman.

Click inside to find out what she posted…

The episode will be a follow up to the episode “Our Little Island Girl” from season three, which focused on Susan‘s character Beth.

“Today baby takes her 1st steps. Episode 606 starts filming today,” the actress captioned the photo. “Couldn’t have done this without my fabulous co parent @ebonifreeman who also wrote ‘Our Little Island Girl’ part 1. She is Queen.”

She also gave a “shout out” to series creator Dan Fogelman, who she said gave her the opportunity to write the episode.

“And the biggest shout out to Sir Daniel Fogelman who called me up and said, ‘I know you wanna write … wanna write this episode?’ ” she said. “I meannnn. Dan, no words, only emojis 🙌🏽💯🙌🏽💯☝🏽💯!”

Chrissy Metz, who also wrote an episode for the upcoming season, showed her support by commenting, “Ahhh!”

This Is Us is set to return for a final season on NBC early next year.

Earlier this year, Dan Fogelman teased what’s ahead for the final season of the show. Check it out
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy metz susan kelechi watson wrote this is us episodes 01
chrissy metz susan kelechi watson wrote this is us episodes 02
chrissy metz susan kelechi watson wrote this is us episodes 03
chrissy metz susan kelechi watson wrote this is us episodes 04
chrissy metz susan kelechi watson wrote this is us episodes 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images