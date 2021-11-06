'This Is Us' Star Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals She Co-Wrote an Episode for the Show's Final Season

Susan Kelechi Watson is celebrating an exciting accomplishment!

On Thursday (November 4), the 39-year-old took to Instagram to revealed that she had co-written an episode for the upcoming season of This Is Us and shared a photo of the script she worked on with Eboni Freeman.

The episode will be a follow up to the episode “Our Little Island Girl” from season three, which focused on Susan‘s character Beth.

“Today baby takes her 1st steps. Episode 606 starts filming today,” the actress captioned the photo. “Couldn’t have done this without my fabulous co parent @ebonifreeman who also wrote ‘Our Little Island Girl’ part 1. She is Queen.”

She also gave a “shout out” to series creator Dan Fogelman, who she said gave her the opportunity to write the episode.

“And the biggest shout out to Sir Daniel Fogelman who called me up and said, ‘I know you wanna write … wanna write this episode?’ ” she said. “I meannnn. Dan, no words, only emojis 🙌🏽💯🙌🏽💯☝🏽💯!”

Chrissy Metz, who also wrote an episode for the upcoming season, showed her support by commenting, “Ahhh!”

This Is Us is set to return for a final season on NBC early next year.

Earlier this year, Dan Fogelman teased what’s ahead for the final season of the show. Check it out…