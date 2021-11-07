Top Stories
New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

New York City Marathon 2021 - Celebrity Runners Revealed!

Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to Criticism for Looking Older in 'And Just Like That'

Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers During 'SNL' Spoof

Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers During 'SNL' Spoof

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Watch the New Teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season Four!

Sun, 07 November 2021 at 8:41 pm

Jennifer Lopez Gets Kisses From Ben Affleck Ahead Of Her Flight Out Of Town

Jennifer Lopez Gets Kisses From Ben Affleck Ahead Of Her Flight Out Of Town

Ben Affleck makes a funny face while saying goodbye to Jennifer Lopez ahead of her flight at the Van Nuys Airport outside of Los Angeles on Sunday (November 7).

The cute couple shared a long hug and a sweet goodbye kiss, and Ben made Jennifer giggle in his arms.

After bidding each other goodbye, Jennifer hopped on a plane out of town for a few days.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Just last weekend, the two were spotted taking their kids trick-or-treating around their LA neighborhood, alongside Ben‘s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Ben and Jen were last spotted at an event together following the premiere of The Last Duel in NYC last month.

Click inside to see 85+ pictures of Ben Affleck kissing Jennifer Lopez goodbye before her flight…
Just Jared on Facebook
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 01
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 02
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 03
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 04
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 05
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 06
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 07
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 08
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 09
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 10
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 11
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 12
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 13
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 14
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 15
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 16
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 17
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 18
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 19
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 20
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 21
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 22
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 23
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 24
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 25
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 26
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 27
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 28
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 29
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 30
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 31
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 32
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 33
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 34
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 35
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 36
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 37
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 38
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 39
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 40
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 41
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 42
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 43
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 44
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 45
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 46
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 47
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 48
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 49
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 50
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 51
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 52
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 53
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 54
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 55
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 56
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 57
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 58
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 59
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 60
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 61
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 62
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 63
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 64
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 65
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 66
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 67
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 68
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 69
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 70
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 71
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 72
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 73
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 74
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 75
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 76
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 77
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 78
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 79
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 80
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 81
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 82
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 83
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 84
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 85
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 86
jlo ben affleck cute moment airport pics 87

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images