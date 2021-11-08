Alanis Morissette's Life Inspires New ABC Sitcom Pilot

Alanis Morissette‘s life is getting the sitcom treatment.

According to Variety, the 47-year-old singer is teaming up with ABC for a sitcom pilot inspired by her life.

Called Relatable, the project hails from co-creators Elizabeth Beckwith and Christopher Moynihan, with Elizbeth writing the pilot and Christopher serving as showrunner/

Alanis will be an executive producer on the project, and also be writing new original music for the show. She is best known for her album, Jagged Little Pill, which inspired the Broadway musical of the same name.

The news comes after Alanis publicly spoke out about the Jagged documentary, that debuted at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this season.