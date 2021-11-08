Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Expecting Third Baby with Husband Ricky Bailey

Willow Palin is having another baby!

The 27-year-old daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin announced on Sunday (November 7) that she and husband Ricky Bailey are expecting their third child together.

“Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret,” Willow wrote on Instagram along with a video of herself cradling her baby bump. “One more week and we’ll be half way with our BOY.”

After sharing the exciting news, Sarah re-posted the video on her Instagram Story, while writing, “Blessing on your children, and their children, and their children.”

Willow‘s big sister Bristol Palin also re-posted the video on her Instagram Story, writing, “Can’t wait for my sis’ baby BOY.”

Willow and Ricky, who have been married since 2018, are already parents to twin girls Banks and Blaise, who were born in November 2019.

Congrats to the growing family!