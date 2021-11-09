NYC Marathon 2021 Celebrity Run Times Revealed!

The 2021 New York City Marathon took place this past Sunday (November 7) and there were quite a few celebrities who ran in the annual race.

Several of their run-times have now been revealed!

Click inside to see the marathon completion times for some of the celebs who ran the race…

Tayshia Adams from “The Bachelorette”: 4:40:24

Zac Clark from “The Bachelorette”: 4:40:24

Tiki Barber, former Giants running back: 4:47:49

Nicole Briscoe, ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor: 5:35:16

Ryan Briscoe, professional racecar driver: 2:57:06

Tyler Cameron from “The Bachelorette”: 5:02:16

Kristine Froseth, model and actress: 4:29:49

Willie Geist, host of “Sunday Today” and a co-host of “Morning Joe”: 3:58:23

C.J. Hobgood, ASP World Championship surfer: 4:20:17

Lauren Holiday, former U.S. soccer player: 3:40:30

Daniel Humm, chef and owner of Eleven Madison Park: 3:04:15

Matt James from “The Bachelor”: 5:02:23

Ben Lovett, musician from Mumford & Sons: 4:18:29

Marcus Mumford, musician from Mumford & Sons: 3:53:22

Leslie Osborne, former U.S. soccer player: 3:41:33

Christy Turlington, model and activist: 4:01:20

Will Reeve from “Good Morning America”: 4:11:51

Abby Wambach, former U.S. soccer player: 3:44:25

