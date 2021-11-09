Quantum Leap's Dean Stockwell Dies at 85

Dean Stockwell, whose acting career spanned seven-decades, has sadly died at the age of 85.

He was a four-time Emmy nominee for his work on the sci-fi TV series Quantum Leap as Admiral Al Calavicci. He also earned an Oscar nomination for Married to the Mob.

His agent confirmed to THR that he passed away on Sunday (November 7).

He began his career on Broadway at the young age of 7, and steadily worked for the next several decades.

