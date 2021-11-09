Sarah Paulson Is on Edge During 'Ellen' Appearance While Anticipating Another Scare - Watch!

Top Stories
Tue, 09 November 2021 at 12:56 pm

Sarah Paulson is not here for Ellen DeGeneres‘ tricks!

The 46-year-old American Horror Story actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (November 9).

As one of Ellen‘s favorite guests to scare over the years, Sarah anticipated a fright of some kind by hilariously bringing along a handheld reviewer mirror.

Later on, she showed off her singing skills, and spoke about making a TikTok cameo with Lizzo after the Adele concert.

Plus, Ellen dedicated the scare tunnel under the stage to Sarah – which was created specifically to fool her!

Sarah recently revealed something about the upcoming American Horror Story season that may surprise fans. Find out what she said.

Watch her appearance…
