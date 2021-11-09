Sarah Paulson Is on Edge During 'Ellen' Appearance While Anticipating Another Scare - Watch!

Sarah Paulson is not here for Ellen DeGeneres‘ tricks!

The 46-year-old American Horror Story actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (November 9).

Click inside to read more…

As one of Ellen‘s favorite guests to scare over the years, Sarah anticipated a fright of some kind by hilariously bringing along a handheld reviewer mirror.

Later on, she showed off her singing skills, and spoke about making a TikTok cameo with Lizzo after the Adele concert.

Plus, Ellen dedicated the scare tunnel under the stage to Sarah – which was created specifically to fool her!

Sarah recently revealed something about the upcoming American Horror Story season that may surprise fans. Find out what she said.

Watch her appearance…