Serena Williams Launches Her New Champion Mindset Course During Cloud9 Champion's Day

Serena Williams picks up a paddle and shows off her moves during an epic table tennis game during Cloud9 Champion’s Day on Tuesday afternoon (November 9) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old tennis superstar stepped out for the event to introduce her “Champion’s Mindset” course for Cloud9 Esports coaches.

The event welcomed high school students from five local schools, who had the opportunity to ask Serena a few questions about her Champion’s Mindset course and what it means to her.

Three selected students competed against her in a game of Nintendo Mario Tennis, where they had the chance to receive a signed tennis racket.

In the Training Grounds Champion’s Mindset course, Serena personally details the practices and mindset shifts that drove her to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.

“Hard-work, practice and dedication are so important when you’re working to become the best and make your dreams come true, whether that be in sport or something different,” Serena shared. “As an advisor on Cloud9, I am excited to team up on their Training Grounds program to help nurture these skills in students everywhere.”

