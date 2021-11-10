CMA Awards 2021 Nominees - See the Full List!

The 55th annual CMA Awards are finally airing tonight and we have a refresher of all the nominees!

This year, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton have the most nominations with five each. American Idol alum Gabby Barrett is next with four nominations.

The 2021 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Be sure to tune in!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“29” – Carly Pearce (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

“Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen (Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)

“Heart” – Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Skeletons” – Brothers Osborne (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Forever After All” – Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones” – Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell Of A View” – Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards” – Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over” – Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Producer: Martin Johnson

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown, Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

“Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney), Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Aaron Sterling, drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown, Director: Peter Zavadil

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley, Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney), Director: Patrick Tracy

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne, Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY