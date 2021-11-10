Simon Baker & Laura May Gibbs Split After She Attends Anti-Vaxx Protest (Report)

Simon Baker and his girlfriend Laura May Gibbs have split, and a source is saying it happened several months ago after she attended an anti-vaxx protest.

The 52-year-old The Mentalist actor and 36-year-old activewear designer “quietly parted ways” several months ago, a source told People. The source noted that they split after she “attended an anti-vaxx protest.” Laura May is the founder of luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Nagnata.

She is very vocal on her social media about being opposed to taking the COVID-19 vaccine and any mandates that go along with it.

This was Simon‘s first public girlfriend after news broke that he and his wife of 29 years had split. He began dating Laura in March of 2021.