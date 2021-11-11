Lena Dunham & Ruth Wilson to Develop 'Mob Queens' HBO Series

Lena Dunham and Ruth Wilson are embarking on a new project together.

The 35-year-old Girls actress and the 39-year-old The Affair star will be developing a limited series version of the Stitcher podcast Mob Queens with author Dennis Lehane, Variety reported.

Here’s a plot summary: “The series tells the story of Anna Genovese (Wilson), most widely known as the second wife of infamous crime boss Vito Genovese and a fixture in the Village’s drag bar scene in the 1930s who later broke Cosa Nostra law when she spilled the illegal dealings of her husband in divorce hearings.”

Lena will co-write, direct, and executive produce, and Ruth will star and executive produce. Dennis will co-write and executive produce.

Lena recently opened up about the sad loss of one of her co-stars.