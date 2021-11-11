Netflix's Miranda McKeon, 19, Undergoes Double Mastectomy to Become 'Cancer Free'

Anne with an E star Miranda McKeon has revealed she underwent a double mastectomy this week.

The 19-year-old announced the news on Instagram as she has been documenting her cancer journey for fans of her Netflix show on her social media.

Click inside to read more…

“Today is the big day!!! I’ve arrived in SF to have the surgery that I’ve been anticipating for almost 5 months. I’ll be having a double mastectomy- a procedure to remove all of the breast tissue under the skin on both sides as well as some lymph nodes on my right side. This will get rid of any cancer and significantly decrease my risk of reoccurrence in the future. This also means that 🥳I will be cancer free🥳!,” she posted. “After tens of hours of meetings with surgeons and so so so much research (mostly done by my mom, thank you mom!) I truly feel like I found the perfect team with @drannepeled @peledmigraine . Whereas with traditional mastectomies, women are left mostly totally numb in their chest- I will have a sensation preserving mastectomy which is safe from an oncologic standpoint but more care is taken when cutting nerves and nerve grafts are done to reconstruct cut nerves. While it will certainly take a bit of time, I’m so grateful that I will return to looking and feeling like myself!”

She added, “Today step 2/3 will be finalized with radiation to follow. As always, I can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support. The people in my life show up for me each and everyday in ways that are so tender and heartwarming. I’m one lucky girl!!!!!! T- 1 hour until surgery🥂🍀🥰.”

We’re wishing Miranda continued thoughts as she recovers from her surgery and cancer.