Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum After Two Years Together!

Paris Hilton is married!

The DJ and businesswoman married fiance Carter Reum on Thursday (November 11) at her late grandfather Barron‘s estate in Bel-Air, Calif, E! News confirms.

Click inside to read more!

“There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris,” a source said about the wedding.

Guests in attendance included Paris‘ aunt Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Paula Abdul, along with Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman.

Paris and Carter, a venture capitalist, have been together for for two years and Carter proposed to Paris back in February during a romantic island vacation for her birthday.

In an interview on The Tonight Show back in August, Paris revealed that their nuptials will be “three-day affair” and that she’s going to be wearing “probably 10″ different dresses.

Paris and Carter‘s journey to the altar was documented in Peacock’s new reality show, Paris In Love, which premiered today! You can watch the trailer here.

Congrats to the newlyweds!