Paris Hilton is Married - Check Out Wedding Details!

[Spoiler] Was Killed Off During the 'Station 19' &amp; 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover Event

Lee Pace's New Profile Implies He's Married to Matthew Foley!

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Fri, 12 November 2021 at 1:03 am

New Dad Scott Speedman Spotted Running Errands in L.A.

New Dad Scott Speedman Spotted Running Errands in L.A.

Scott Speedman welcomed his daughter into the world two and a half weeks ago and we have new photos of the new dad!

The 46-year-old actor was spotted running errands around town on Thursday afternoon (November 11) in Los Angeles.

Scott was seen picking up some groceries at the local Erewhon Market in Silver Lake. He wore a light green t-shirt, black pants rolled up above the ankles, and sneakers.

In case you missed it, Scott and his girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcomed their daughter into the world back in late October and they shared some adorable photos of the newborn.

Scott joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy this season, reprising his guest starring role from a few years ago, and we have new photos from the set.

Click through the gallery for 35+ photos of Scott Speedman running errands…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
