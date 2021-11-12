Olivia Munn Is Being Sued for Wrongful Death After Man Fell from Roof at Her Home

Olivia Munn is being sued for wrongful death.

The 41-year-old actress and her mom Kim Schmid have been named in a lawsuit filed by the family of Celso Merida, who was hired to work on replacing the roof of a home owned by Olivia, according to TMZ.

Click inside for more details…

The lawsuit claims that Olivia and her mom hired an unlicensed contractor who then hired Merida. On the fourth day of work, Merida fell from the roof and suffered several injured. He died a couple weeks later and the cause of death was “blunt force traumatic injuries.”

Merida‘s family says that Olivia and her mom were “negligent in pawning things off to an unlicensed contractor.” They also say that “required safety guards and fall protection were not in place … creating what the family claims was an unreasonable risk of injury.”

The family is going after Olivia and her mom for damages.