Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Flaunt PDA During Lunch Date

Chrishell Stause looks lovingly into boyfriend Jason Oppenheim‘s eyes during a lunch date on Tuesday (November 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The hot couple was spotted flaunting some PDA while enjoying an alfresco lunch at Sunset Plaza, where The Oppenheim Group’s office is located.

The fourth season of Selling Sunset will premiere on Netflix on November 24, but we won’t get to see their relationship in the new episodes as they were filmed before they were dating.

Chrishell recently told Cosmopolitan, “We announced it a little earlier than I would’ve liked to, because I felt like we were about to be outed by paparazzi photos. But I didn’t want people to think it was a mistake or they’d ‘caught us’ doing something – I wanted to be able to hold my boyfriend’s hand at dinner.”

She added, “We became best friends before anything, and I’ve never had that before. We know everything about each other and tell each other everything. We’re silly and laugh a lot. I love that there’s no need to try and pretend to be the best version of yourself. I recommend being friends with someone first – I’ve never done that before and it’s quite different.”

