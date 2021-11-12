Taylor Swift Finally Released 'Red (Taylor's Version)' - Stream All 30 Songs Right Here!

Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for this moment for five months and it is finally here!

The 31-year-old singer just released her new album Red (Taylor’s Version) and you can listen to all 30 songs right here.

The song that people seem to be looking forward to the most is the 10-minute version of her beloved song “All Too Well.”

There are also several songs that are coming out of the vault for the new album, including “Message in a Bottle,” “Forever Winter,” and songs featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton.

Taylor is doing a lot more promotion for this album than she did for Fearless (Taylor’s Version). She has booked appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Saturday Night Live.

There’s also going to be a short film for “All Too Well” and a music video for “Ronan.”

You can buy the album now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify.