'The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Marries Jessica Clarke!

Sat, 13 November 2021 at 8:05 pm

Ben Higgins is a married man!

The 32-year-old former The Bachelor star married fiance Jessica Clarke in a romantic ceremony on Saturday (November 13) at The Estate in Cherokee Dock near Nashville, Tenn., People confirms.

Guests at the wedding included fellow Bachelor Nation stars Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconnetti, along with Wells Adams – who served as one of Ben‘s groomsmen.

Ben proposed to Jessica, 25, in March 2020 after two years of dating. The couple met through social media back in 2018.

“Jessica is so incredibly empathetic and caring. She encourages me and she supports me and I know she cares about who I am and where I’m going,” Ben shared with People several days before the wedding. “I’m so excited that I get to love her — and be loved by her — every single day. And I am so thankful that I found her.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images