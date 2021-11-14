Ed Sheeran Wears a Multicolor Suit to the MTV EMAs 2021

Ed Sheeran is looking sharp.

The 30-year-old “Bad Habits” singer-songwriter hit the red carpet in a multicolor suit at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena on Sunday (November 14) for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, Hungary.

Saweetie is set to host the ceremony, which will feature a performance from Ed following the release of his new album, = (Equals).

Ed is also nominated for five awards at the ceremony.

The night will also include performances from stars like Yungblud and Eurovision winners Maneskin, and is a return to an in-person event amid the pandemic.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations. Check out the full list of nominees!