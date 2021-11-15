Serena Williams is Joined by Husband Alexis Ohanian & Daughter Olympia at 'King Richard' Premiere!

Serena Williams is making it a family affair on the red carpet!

The 40-year-old tennis superstar attended the premiere of King Richard with husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter Olympia on Sunday evening (November 14) held during the 2021 AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

For the premiere, Serena and Olympia looked super cute in matching black and bedazzled outfits.

Also in attendance was Serena‘s big sis Venus Williams, who wowed in a silver dress.

The Will Smith-starring biopic is about Venus and Serena, from the perspective of their dad Richard (Smith).

King Richard will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on November 19. You can watch the latest trailer here!

FYI: Serena and Olympia are wearing outfits by David Koma. Venus is wearing a Bach Mai dress.

